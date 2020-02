POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Pocono Pines man is behind bars accused of raping a young girl. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say Jose Rodriguez, Jr., 38, sexually assaulted a girl since she was just 4 years old until 11 years old.

The rapes allegedly took place at a home on Old Route 940 in Pocono Pines.

Rodriguez is facing felony rape, aggravated incident assault and other charges.

He is locked up in the Monroe County Jail on $175,000 bail.