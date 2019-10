(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Monroe County man is accused of sexual assault after police say he attacked a woman who was attending his wedding.

According to State Police 28-year-old Daniel Carney of Stroudsburg is accused of assaulting a woman who was visibly intoxicated in a locker room at the Shawnee Inn in Smithfield Township. This happened at the end of August.

Criminal charges have been filed and Carney is scheduled to be arraigned next week.