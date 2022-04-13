SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is dead after a crash in Lehigh County.

According to the Leigh County Coroner’s Office 64-year-old James Davis, of Saylorsburg, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest due to a crash.

Investigators say the incident occurred around 11:07 a.m., in the 1200 block of 24th Street in Salisbury Township.

The coroner stated the cause of death was blunt force injuries to the torso sustained in the crash.

Salisbury Township Police Department is investigating Davis’ death.