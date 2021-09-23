Monroe County man convicted of 2016 homicide

Investigators say Demitiro Hughes was shot, killed and burned in Jackson Township

STROUDSBURG, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, a Monroe County jury convicted a man for a 2016 murder in which a man was shot, killed and burned after death, said the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Monroe County DA’s Office, Michael Brady Owens (aka HOLLOW), 31, of Scotrun, was convicted for first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of 25-year-old Demetrio Hughes.

Officials say in March 2016, the burnt remains of Hughes were found on the lands near the McMichaels Hunting Club property on Jackson Road in Jackson Township. Police on scene found that Hughes was shot in the back of the head.

Investigators revealed Hughes was lured to the location under the idea the trio, Owens, Hughes and another man named Randy Criste-Troutman were committing a burglary on February 18, 2016. Police say once in the woods, Hughes was killed by Owens and Criste-Troutman.

According to the DA’s office, on February 19, both Owens and Criste-Troutman returned to the location of the murder and burned Hughes’ remains.

Several weeks later police arrested Criste-Troutman following a domestic dispute, in his posession was heroin and a 9mm handgun. Officials say the weapon in Criste-Troutman’s possession matched the murder weapon used to kill Hughes.

Wednesday, the jury convicted Owens on charges that included murder in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Owens now faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. His formal sentencing is scheduled for November 18th.

Criste-Troutman (aka NAPA), 32, of Paradise Township, had pled guilty to homicide charges and is awaiting sentencing.

The investigation was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, and the Monroe County Office of the Coroner, with the assistance of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.