Monroe County man charged with possession of child pornography

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers conducted an investigation into a Monroe County man after they were informed of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the Winsconsin Police Department contacted PSP of the investigation into unlawful contact of a 12-year-old female in Antigo, Wisconsin.

PSP state that the suspect in the incident was Jon Matthew Seth Catarroja, 19 of Middle Smithfield Township. According to the release, since August 2021 Catarroja communicated with the victim asking for inappropriate acts via photos and video.

Law enforcement says while conducting the investigation Troopers found a significant amount of child pornography files located on Catarroja’s digital devices.

Catarroja was taken into custody with charges of unlawful contact with a minor, manufacturing child pornography and possession of child pornography. He remains in Monroe County Correction Facility on $50,000 bail.