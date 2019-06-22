Monroe County man charged with having relations with an animal

A Monroe County man is charged with having sex with an animal.

This is video of 25-year-old Justin Kraeber of East Stroudsburg when he was arrested last September on unrelated charges of sexually assaulting a child. He’s been free on bail, but police say a New Jersey woman alerted them that Kraeber recorded himself engaged in sex acts with a dog.

Kraeber is back in prison following Friday’s arrest.

