Monroe county man charged in death of Luzerne county woman

NUANGOLA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 41-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Luzerne County just after midnight.





State police tell Eyewitness News officers responded to the home on Vandermark Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance.

That’s when police say they found the victim, Elizabeth Leonard, 41, with traumatic injuries.

“I jumped up off the couch and I went out and looked and there’s all these police cars and an ambulance, and then the coroner’s office showed up,” said Jack a neighbor nearby the home.

State police say, Lavrius Watson of Monore County, was at the scene and taken into custody.

Watson was arraigned by Magistrate James Dixon and has been charged with one count of Criminal Homicide.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop N is being assisted in this investigation by the Rice Township Police Department.

State police assumed the investigation after they were requested on scene by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office. Rice Township Police, Wright Township Police, and Fairview Township also responded.