PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt.

Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman.

As troopers were responding to the scene, they say Stitt showed up at the barracks in Stroudsburg to report the shooting.

Stitt is charged with attempted homicide and related counts and is jailed without bail.