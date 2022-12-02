MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Monroe County man Friday in relation to an investigation into the virtual sexual abuse of children.

According to a press release, on September 15, state troopers started an investigation into the online sexual abuse of children.

During the investigation, troopers say they learned of 35-year-old, Timothy John Crowley, (pictured below) of Middle Smithfield Township, who was having sexual conversations with minors while he pretended to be a 12-year-old child.

Photo Credit: Monroe County Prison

PSP says the communications they recovered included lewd conversations, graphic photos of minors being shared, and obscene chats related to child sexual abuse.

As the release reads, on Thursday an arrest warrant was issued for Crowley and he was taken into custody on Friday.

Crowley was arraigned in front of MDJ Germano. His bail was set at $25,000 cash, and he was remanded to Monroe County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Crowley is facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of children, and criminal use of a communication facility as well as misdemeanor charges of producing obscene performances of a minor, designing or copying obscene material depicted of a minor, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.