STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Historical Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the expansion of the new Heritage Center.

The center is located at the Stroud Mansion Museum and Library in Stroudsburg and serves as the headquarters for the Monroe County Historical Association.

The expansion project will allow for a bigger space for community gatherings and increase the space to preserve Monroe County’s historic artifacts to help tell the story of the county.

Governor Shapiro issued a proclamation marking the event Thursday.