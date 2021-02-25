Monroe County gym owner arrested after allegedly secretly recording conversation with former business partner

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A gym owner in Monroe County has been arrested for recording a business meeting without permission.

Robert Cartalemi, 36, is charged with wiretapping and lying to police. Cartalemi is co-owner of Muscle Inc. gym on main street in Stroudsburg.

Several years ago, another business operated inside for personal training. When business owners came together to discuss Transform Personal Training and its association with Muscle Inc., investigators say Cartalemi recorded that business meeting conversation in June of 2019 without consent.

The recording file was not discovered until the owner of Transform Personal Training, Scott Schweinfurth, opened the doors to his new studio on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg in late 2019.

Authorities say the file was located on a computer that Cartalemi gave to Schweinfurth when he cut ties with the gym. Schweinfurth reported the recording to Monroe County Detectives.

Cartalemi denies any recordings happened, according to court paperwork. He had his formal arraignment Thursday for a felony charge of intercepting communications or “wiretapping” and a misdemeanor for lying to authorities.