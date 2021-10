SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A general store in Monroe County that has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is preparing to reopen.







The Shawnee General Store is fully reopening Saturday, with a large celebration to commemorate. The event will have wine tastings, live music and a bonfire.

The Shawnee General Store is considered historic, as it has been operating since 1859.

