Monroe County fugitive, Kirk Randler arrested in Mexico after 5 years on the run

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities have announced the arrest of Kirk Randler, who has been wanted for over 5 years after failing to appear for his trial where he faced homicide by vehicle charges after a crash that killed his passenger back in June of 2014 in Monroe County.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Randler was the driver of a vehicle that illegally passed another vehicle on Route 611 in Mount Pocono causing a crash that killed one person and left five others severely injured.

“Wednesday, with information received by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and provided to the Marshals task force, Randler was located and arrested by Mexican authorities in Durango,” the release stated.

Kirk Randler

Back in March of 2016, Randler failed to appear for his trial where he was convicted and sentenced on homicide by vehicle charges.

Katrina Strausser

The charges stemmed from a crash in August of 2014 in which Randler’s passenger, Katrina Strausser died from her injuries. Her two sons were also in the vehicle.





The four had just left Gunner Strausser’s high school graduation. Randler was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 years in prison.

Randler was extradited today to Houston, Texas, and will be brought back to Monroe County. We will bring you more on this story as it progresses.