MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County Sheriff Deputy Steven Dimmick is finally home. He fought for his life after contracting COVID while in the line of duty back in November.

Deputy Dimmick is an 8-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. In December, he was placed in a medically induced coma and put on a ventilator.

More complications arose and he was put on an advanced life support machine. He was transferred in December to the University of Penn Medicine via ambulance with an escort by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies due to his airlift being canceled because of the weather.

In March, Deputy Dimmick was then transferred to an in-patient acute care rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery.





Finally last week, he was able to come home. He still has a long road to recovery, but Dimmick tells Eyewitness News he’s thankful for the community’s support.

The sheriff’s office and Monroe County community continued to send prayers and support through the family’s gofundme for his recovery.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more on Dimmick’s journey on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.