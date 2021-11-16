Monroe County deacon facing new sexual assault charges with a minor amid separate case

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Middle Smithfield Township deacon who was charged with illegal contact with a minor earlier this month has been charged again in a separate case.

Police say Jeronimo Maisonet engaged in a lewd act with a 14-year-old boy in 2016 at his residence in Middle Smithfield Township.

Maisonet is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor. He is being held at Monroe County Correctional Facility.

The Pennsylvania State Police ask if anyone else has been victimized by Maisonet, to contact PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.