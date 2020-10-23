Monroe County DA auctions off cars seized by Drug Task Force

MOUNTAINHOME, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Nearly a dozen vehicles were auctioned off on Friday, after they were seized by police.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners held a public auction of cars that were confiscated by the Drug Task Force. The bi-annual auction has been going on for nearly 20 years.

“It all [the money raised] goes back to the drug task force to pay for overtime, equipment, training and things like that usually we have twenty to 25 people bidding, it doesn’t look like we have that many today,” said Eric Kerchner the Chief Detective with Monroe County DA Office.

In addition to the nine seized vehicles, two county owned probation officers’ vehicles were up for auction.