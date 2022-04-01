POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new mental health facility held is ribbon-cutting Friday in Monroe County.

The Renovare Place celebrated its ribbon cutting in Pocono Lake. Members come directly from state hospitals and centers, correctional facilities, or other inpatient settings.

The goal of the facility is to help members stay in the program for about two years while learning skills that will assist them to live without aid in other communities.





