STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County courthouse has shut its doors again this time with an uncertain date of reopening.

According to the Monroe County website, an unscheduled closure is happening at the courthouse in Stroudsburg.

Officials tell 28/22 News that a transformer blew and is causing the courthouse to close.

Hearings will be held via Zoom, a list of judges doing Zoom hearings is posted on the Monroe County website.

At this time it is not known when the courthouse will reopen.