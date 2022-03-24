BUSHKILL TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County couple and daughter were killed in a crash in Northampton County early Thursday morning.



Courtesy: WFMZ

The Northampton County coroner says 39-year-old Alexis Robinson, 42-year-old Darrell Robinson and their 16-year-old daughter Tahlia were killed in a crash on Route 33 north around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The family is from Blakeslee.

All three died of blunt force trauma after their vehicle was struck from behind, the coroner says.

The road was closed for several hours and state police have not yet said what caused the crash. They continue to investigate.