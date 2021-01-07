Monroe County Correctional Facility on lockdown after disturbance involving prisoners

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A disturbance led to a prison unit being locked down and the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) being called in on Wednesday.

According to a release from Monroe County Corrections Warden Garry Haidle, the incident started around 8 p.m. when inmates in the “Maximum Custody Unit” refused to lock in to their cells. Prison staff deployed a pepper ball launcher but inmates continued to resist.

Haidle says staff withdrew to a secure room in the facility while inmates barricaded the doors and attempted to make weapons out of broomsticks.

When CERT arrived, a discussion was held with the inmates which led to them cooperating with staff and locking into their cells.

There were no reported injuries and the only weapons recovered were broken broom handles.

Haidle tells Eyewitness News the prison is on lockdown as the investigation continues.