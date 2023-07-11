CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Coroner was called to a Chestnuthill Township home after a woman was reported dead Tuesday evening.

At about 6:05 p.m., the West End Fire Company and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the 100 block of Countryside Drive in Chestnuthill Township, according to the Monroe County Communications Center.

Details are limited at this time, however, the Monroe County Coroner confirms with 28/22 News a 71-year-old woman died and they could not say the nature of the incident.

The coroner says her name is being withheld at this time and an autopsy is being scheduled.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.