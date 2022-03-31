EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A convicted murderer appealed his case to the Supreme Court and was denied on Wednesday, March 30.

According to a press release, the case of Kristin Wagner, was originally ruled a suicide, when her body was found hanging in a broken refrigerated trailer, inside a scrap yard, owned by James Michael Bidwell in East Stroudsburg, in June 2011.

Police say in June of 2014, the case was reopened after they received information that Bidwell strangled Wagner and staged the scene to make it look like a suicide.

After reviewing the evidence, Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso obtained a Presentment from the grand jury, recommending Bidwell be charged with the murder of Kirstin Wagner.

Officials say the case did go to trial in February of 2020, just before the COVID pandemic. At the conclusion of the trial, the jury found Bidwell guilty of first-degree murder and other charges

Bidwell was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Although he was found guilty, Bidwell still appealed the conviction.

The Supreme Court denied Bidwell’s appeal, effectively marking the end of his direct appeal rights in the matter.