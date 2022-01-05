Monroe County cold weather shelters prepping ahead of winter weather

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County shelters are bracing as winter weather has come to the area.

Eyewitness News spoke with both Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church‘s cold weather shelter and Operation Chillout.

The church’s cold weather homeless shelter opened on November 1 and runs through March. They say they’ve seen an uptick in people staying with them. They have all new renovations to their shelter with laundry, kitchen, conference room, etc.

Operation Chillout is veteran-run to help homeless veterans. They have a hotline that a veteran can call to be placed at a hotel or motel in their area. They’re in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The organization just purchased an office building and an abandoned church in Mount Pocono to build a museum.

