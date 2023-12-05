MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve a man’s death 16 years later in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, Tuesday marks the 16th anniversary of the brutal murder of 22-year-old Lee Vanluvender.

Police say Vanluvender was shot to death in a parking area on Hipsy Gap Road in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County on December 4, 2007.

Investigators believe between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. the victim had been deer hunting in the area and was shot near his vehicle.

The case remains open and a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the party(s) responsible for Vanluvender’s death.

The public is asked to contact Detective Craig VanLouvender of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office by phone (570-517-3152) or email (cvanlouvender@monroecountypa.gov) with any information that could further the investigation.