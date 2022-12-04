TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Monroe County man has reached the 15-year mark with no arrest.

22-year-old Lee Van Luvender of Bartonsville was shot to death on December 4, 2007, when he went deer hunting.

His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his vehicle in a pull-off area along Hypsie Gap Road in Tunkhannock Township.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office and Pocono Mountain Regional Police are heading the investigation.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call 1-800-472-8477 and you could be eligible for a cash reward.