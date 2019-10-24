Monroe County cemetery recognized for its history

(WBRE/WYOU) — A family cemetery in the Poconos that dates back to the early 1800s was recognized Wednesday for its history.

Jim Wilson and his daughter, Terri Wilson-Miller, who are descendants of the Eschenbach family helped unveil a sign with the history of the cemetery in Tobyhanna Township.

Flagstone markers with no names left of the stone due to weathering still mark the small area which looks much the same as it did 200 years ago. Andrew Eschenbach and his wife Susan were the first permanent settlers to the township and many of the family had a prominent role in the area.

It’s believed that at least one Civil War veteran who died at the Battle of Antietam is buried there as well. Family members were surprised to learn the history of the cemetery.

“I knew this was here for years and years. I never knew it was connected to the Eschenbach’s…never knew it,” Jim Wilson said.

“In taking the research and all the facts and information that we had gathered, we came up with a storyline short enough to fit within the confines of the sign,” historical enthusiast Rick Bodenschatz said.

The sign cost $1,300 and was paid for by a Monroe County grant to preserve local history.