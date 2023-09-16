STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month is kicking off all over northeastern Pennsylvania.

Well, it was a beautiful day for everyone to get together and pay tribute to the rich and diverse cultures that make up the Latino Community here in NEPA.

Over in Strousburg, there was a march of the celebration of the flag! The vibrant event was organized by the Federation of Latinos for education about the cultures of Hispanic Americans.

People of all ages and backgrounds came together at the courthouse circle in Monroe County and carried 22 flags, each one representing Latin America, Spain, and the United States.

Then down in Scranton, to honor Hispanic Heritage, the day started with a mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter. Hundreds of people within the Hispanic community came out to celebrate.

The celebration continued at the diocesan pastoral center, the building was filled with music, food, and the combinations of cultures.

“We are from different countries and this is a way where we can meet together and celebrate the happiness of life together,” said Cecilia Bisono, from the Dominican Republic.

“It’s so special cause everyone’s here, every kind of culture we get to learn each other’s culture, those kinds of things, it’s so fun to learn other people’s culture,” added Rosa Mishell Loja from Ecuador.

This is only day two of Hispanic Heritage Month so the celebrations are just beginning.

28/22 News will have more on celebrations and events in our community in a Hispanic Heritage special which will be on WBRE on Thursday, October 5, and Saturday, October 7 on WYOU.