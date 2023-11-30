STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car dealership in Monroe County continues giving to the community.

Toyota of Stroudsburg in East Stroudsburg hosted community day and nearly a dozen non-profit organizations in the area benefitted from the event.

The meet and greet charity event was held to foster community partnerships and to hand out monetary gifts.

10 non-profit organizations received checks from the dealership. A total of $25,000 was gifted.

This is the second community day held here in the last two months.

A total of $50,000 was given out to a total of 20 charities in the Poconos between the two events.

Street to Feet

Animals Can’t Talk Cat Rescue

Valor Clinic

Battle Borne

East Stroudsburg Fire Department

Monroe County Special Olympics

Pregnancy Resource Center of the Poconos

Stroudsburg Borough Firehouse

Stroud Regional Police Department

The Olsen Christmas Wish

Furry Friends Food Bank

“We appreciate their support to veterans and, and, first responders here in Monroe County and were looking forward to many more endeavors with them and we are proud to have them as community partners,” said Chris Yarnell with Battle Borne.

Toyota of Stroudsburg and Toyota of Scranton provide financial support to non-profits throughout the year.