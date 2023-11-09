STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly five months since a fire ripped through a strip mall in Monroe County. The flames left several businesses in ruins, one of them was a local bridal and boutique shop.

“And we knew it was all gone,” said Mattie Williams, Owner of the Elegant Bridal and Boutique.

Nearly 33 years of work and memories vanished within the flames for the Elegant Bridal and Boutique, but that destruction was not going to be its end.

“We started looking at locations and trying to find new dresses and all of that the next day because we just didn’t have time to waste,” said Elegant Bridal and Boutique Buyer Tamara Williams-Hood.

The store focused not just on finding a new location, but more importantly, on ensuring no bride’s special day was tarnished.

“We were able to replace every bridal gown, every bridal gown, and I think it was about probably 20-something gowns that were destroyed in the fire,” Williams explained.

Now, with a location secured, Williams waited no time to transform the bare space with an array of veils, jewelry, and gowns of all colors for any special event.

“That was the hardest part getting the inventory and of course building out the store, it was a lot, it’s a lot to opening a store from scratch,” Williams added.

The boutique doors are set to open in December along with opening new memories.

“Just looking forward to being a part of the next brides special day,” Williams-Hood said.

“I know it’s going to be a good new beginning,” Williams added.

Elegant Bridal and Boutique will host its grand reopening on Saturday, December 2, at its new location just across the street from Saint Luke’s Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg.