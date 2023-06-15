STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal shelter in Monroe County is recovering after being struck by tragedy a few years ago.

The cat cottage at Camp Papillon animal shelter in Stroudsburg was destroyed by an electrical fire about three years ago and 10 cats were killed in the fire.

After a long process of fundraising and planning, the cat cottage is back.

“We looked at the property and we decide to remodel the main house that sits on the property as the free-roaming cat cottage,” said Camp Papillon animal shelter Vice President Felicia Katz.

The Origins Gallery group heard about the tragedy the shelter faced and wanted to do something special for them.

“It’s really important to add as much positivity and um color and life into what you do because there’s a lot of sadness in this field,” said Account Manager Maria Zaeat.

A mural will be painted in the near future that will represent more than just art, it will also bring light to what can sometimes be a sad situation when dealing with homeless animals.

The shelter has come a long way since the tragic fire but they are still in need of so many things.

“People willing to do some work on the buildings, new flooring, um, it’s, it’s a battle and there’s a lot of upkeep here,” said Katz.

For more on how to help or donate to Camp Papillon, head to their website.