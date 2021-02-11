Monroe County American Legion to open education center, museum

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Mount Pocono American Legion Post 903 can now call the church and rectory of Saint Mary of the Mount Parish home to a future education center and museum.





The Legion acquired the properties in May. Their mission is to renovate the buildings and turn the church into an indoor museum and education center. The rectory will feature several veteran organizations along with temporary rooming for veterans in need.

The property will be named Thomas Bowditch Veterans Education Center and Museum.

Find out when the property is hoping to be complete and more on how it will help Pocono Tourism tonight on Eyewitness News with reporter Logan Westrope.