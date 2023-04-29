STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Local first responders came out to a public safety open house in Monroe County Saturday for the first time in ten years.

When seeing first responders doing their job, the immediate reaction is to run away from any danger, but what if there was a safe way to observe local heroes and learn about what they do?

“It’s really important to help us build the resiliency and preparedness of our community, and so that starts at home. Being able to bring these resources out, having the community be able to take advantage of that is really important for us,” said Maryellen Keegan, the Director of Emergency Management.

This was just one of the goals of Monroe County’s 911 Public Safety Center open house.

More than 50 agencies came out to show their capabilities by talking to the community and presenting demonstrations.

“It’s getting them aware of what we are, who we are, what we look like outside that time when it’s bad news if you will call it that, in a case of emergency in their home,” added Eugene Berry Sr., the Assistant Cheif of Marshalls Creek Fire Company.

Some even introduced Monroe County to their new recruits.

“I think especially with the kids and stuff, coming out here, being able to meet the dogs and stuff and understand if they ever get lost out in the woods and stuff and these dogs with their jackets come out to find them not to be scared from them,” continued Chris Snook, the Captain of Northeast Search and Rescue.

Those who were at the event are now more familiar with who would be helping them if an emergency were to occur.

“It’s better if you know them for when you actually, if you get into one, it’s better to know them if you are in one. Because if you trust them, then it’s way easier to get through the job,” said Sophia Lebear from Pocono Heights.

The open house not only gives members of the community the opportunity to meet their first responders but also to learn what to do when faced with an emergency.

One way this was done was by taking people through a house fire simulation and experiencing the obstacles firefighters face on a daily.

“Our object is to teach boys, girls, teenagers, moms and dads even, on what they will experience in the event that they ever have a fire in their home,” Berry Sr. added.

All of the skills and lessons learned from the open house will prepare the community for any unexpected situation that may arise.

Monroe County brought back the 911 open house after a decade. Officials say they hope to continue this open house tradition for years to come.