MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s both dispatcher appreciation and 911 education month. Monroe County Control Center 911 started a new program called ‘donuts with a dispatcher.’





It’s an hour-long session with a dispatcher where you can learn about what they do and all the different hats they wear in their position

Reporter Sydney Kostus spoke to a dispatcher and the communications specialist about the importance of spreading awareness about the position to younger kids and how they play a huge role in emergency situations on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

if you wish to partake in the program head over to the county’s form to fill out.