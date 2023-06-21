SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local restaurant had something stolen from them Wednesday morning, and it wasn’t food, it was a special board game that was up for a raffle as part of a yearly benefit.

Many know Cooper’s Seafood House in Scranton for all of their Office-themed merchandise, The Office Monopoly set was stolen from the restaurant.

It was being raffled off to raise money for a non-profit that was created for a local doctor who passed away 10 years ago.

On Wednesday morning, Cooper’s Seafood House in Scranton checked their cameras and found that someone had stolen a Monopoly set from them. But they weren’t just stealing from the restaurant.

“It’s very, very sad that we have to tell people, don’t steal from benefits,” said Cooper’s Seafood House manager Pat Pisko.

The board game was part of a raffle for a benefit in August honoring Doctor Jennifer Sidari who passed away unexpectedly in 2013.

Dr. Jen’s Hope was created by her family and her brother says their goal is to continue the work she started.

“Her life was cut short, but she always lived a life of service and that’s something that we try to continue her legacy through the work that we do with this foundation,” said Peter Sidari, co-founder of Dr. Jen’s Hope.

This will be the 10th year Cooper’s is hosting the fundraiser, donating time, resources, and raffle baskets like the Monopoly game The Office edition.

“We all work so hard to make these benefits successful, every staff here we sell tickets, we bring in baskets, we do everything we can to raise money for the community,” Pisko explained.

Each year, the money raised goes toward different charities or scholarships.

This year it’s focused around the heart, giving back to the Peyton Walker Foundation and Jack of Hearts.

Even though the board game was just one small piece of the upcoming event, these raffles are the heart of how Dr. Jen’s Hope fundraises.

“The basket raffles are our main fundraiser that we use to give back to local charities and to give scholarships to our local students, so while it might just seem like a Monopoly game, it’s a big deal for people in our area,” said Sindari.

One small board game could turn into one huge donation for the greater good.

“We’re a small organization and we rely on the generosity of all the volunteers and the people that donate these,” Sidari continued.

Cooper’s says they do have video footage of their suspect, but are holding on to it for 24 hours and giving them a chance to return the game.