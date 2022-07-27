EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Reaction is swift after learning monkeypox is hitting close to home. The news Tuesday, came just days after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “global emergency.”

Geisinger Health System confirmed on Tuesday its first cases of monkeypox but did not specify how many cases or where they exist. News that it’s hitting close to home is causing some concern and raising questions.

The latest CDC data confirms 95 cases of monkeypox in Pennsylvania. Multiple cases exist somewhere in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

“What is your reaction that monkeypox might be something that’s close by,” Hiller asked. “It’s kind of scary because I’m not sure what it does. I’m not sure if it can be deadly,” said Crystal Franciose of Glen Lyon.

“if people have it and they’re around here anyone could pick it up. So, that’s very scary,” explained Diane Dreier of Dallas Township.

But just how scary is monkeypox with symptoms usually including but not limited to a fever, severe headache and body aches, and lesions or a rash?

“Sometimes it can be more severe in children so we have to keep an eye out for those symptoms,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kile, MD, Pediatrician at PAK Pediatrics.

Children, including newborns, and people with weakened immune systems are most susceptible to severe illness. While monkeypox is commonly spread by skin-to-skin contact, you can get the disease other ways.

“The big thing is things that you are in contact with and that’s your hands. So, washing your hands,” Dr. Kile added.

Saliva and body fluids from skin lesions or scabs are especially infectious. Besides good hand hygiene, you can take other steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from the disease.

“If you know somebody who has monkeypox or concern for that, that you try to stay away from them if possible or use good precautions if you have to be around them. Wearing gloves and masks,” stated Dr. Kile.

Monkeypox symptoms typically last two weeks to a month. The disease can go away on its own without treatment but can be treated with a vaccine that’s in short supply.

“It’s for people that are at high risk to get monkeypox or those that have monkeypox if they get it early on in their disease it may help,” Dr. Kile said.

Folks like Crystal Francoise just hope the global emergency doesn’t escalate.

“You know, keep up with what the CDC says, follow the health recommendations that are put out there and hopefully nobody else gets it, ” said Franciose.

If you’re infected with monkeypox, self-isolate until you’re fever-free for 3 days and if all lesions have formed a scab. Also, avoid touching things like an infected person’s clothing, bedsheets, or towels.

Head to the CDC website to learn more about monkeypox.