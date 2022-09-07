STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A health organization in the Poconos says it’s seeing a high number of monkeypox cases.

Novus is located in Courthouse Square and they tell Eyewitness News they’ve administered hundreds of monkeypox vaccines.

Its chief medical officer says the most important part of the disease is understanding who’s at risk for it.

According to the CDC, there have been more than 20,700 monkeypox cases across the country.

Just over 600 of them were found in Pennsylvania. Medical professionals like Lisa Spacek want to bring awareness to who’s at risk.





“Close or prolonged, intimate or personal skin-to-skin contact is the way that monkeypox is transmitted and that’s one of the things that I think is really important for people to understand,” explained Spacek, chief medical officer at Novus Adult Care Services.

Spacek says they’re seeing a high number of monkeypox cases.

They’ve administered hundreds of monkeypox vaccines to those experiencing symptoms or came into contact with someone who had it – even using its mobile vaccination clinic at health fairs and rehabs to provide treatment.

“It’s not something that you can catch at the grocery store, it’s just not that way like covid was where it was something that could be transmitted through the air,” said Spacek.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, a rash that can look like pimples or blisters, and exhaustion.

“With this particular outbreak, we’re not seeing it in the general populations, so mass vaccination has not been a tool that we’ve used. We’ve really used vaccinations for those at risk,” stated Spacek.





She says they’ve been working with the LGBTQ community on getting the message out – spreading awareness about testing and treatment.

Eyewitness News reached out to East Stroudsburg University about its response to an uptick in cases. They stated in part:

The university has been closely monitoring the recent spread of monkeypox. To date, there are no reported cases of monkeypox on campus.” East Stroudsburg University

If you’re experiencing any symptoms of monkeypox or believe to have come into skin-to-skin contact with someone with it – you’re urged to call your primary doctor or reach out to Novus to get tested. You can reach out to Novus in Poconos to get tested on their website.