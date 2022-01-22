Monkey remains missing after truck carrying 100 crashed in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lone monkey is unaccounted for after a transportation truck carrying 100 of the primates was involved in a two-vehicle crash. Eyewitness News first told you about the crash online and on-air Friday night.

State troopers say three out of four monkeys were found and despite some people, we spoke to last night who tried to help the search Troopers are urging the public to not try and find the primate.

State police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission spent Friday night searching for four monkeys in the wooded area along route 54 off interstate 80.

Hours after the animals escaped from their transport truck that collided with a dump truck.

Troopers tell us the transport truck was carrying 100 monkeys from Africa taking them to a lab in Missouri. Eyewitness News confirmed three out of the four monkeys were found and put down.

Michele Fallon spoke to us at the scene late Friday night. She told us she was driving behind the truck just before the crash happened and thought it was crates of cats that had toppled.

“They had this like a green cloth over so I peel it back and I go to stick my finger in there to try to pet it and it pops its head up, and I’m like, oh, it’s a monkey! So I was like, I’m shocked, I walk over to the guy and I’m like, they’re not cats, they’re monkeys. He goes, they’re what? I’m like, they’re monkeys!” explained Fallon.

Even though the search was suspended Saturday, interest in the missing monkey continues.

“Last night I was just scrolling through my phone and I saw people posting about it and thought it was pretty weird and then my mom came in my room and asked me about it, asked me to help go look for the monkeys,” stated TJ Steckley.

Steckley works at a fast-food restaurant close to the crash. He says this area is usually quiet and he still can’t believe what happened.

“Everyone’s talking about it pretty much, it’s the talk of the town now,” said Steckley.

We checked in with Fallon Saturday morning she tells us the CDC contacted her and told her to look out for any cold-like symptoms within the next 31 days.

According to a letter they sent to her the surviving monkeys will be quarantined and monitored for infectious diseases before their release.

Fallon told me this morning thankfully she is not experiencing any symptoms. But if she does, she was told she must notify the health department.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) released a statement Saturday encouraging the scientific community not to transport monkeys from other countries into the United States and to stop experimentation on them in laboratories. The statement read, in part:

Importing monkeys and tormenting them in laboratories is likely to cause more human illness than experimenting on them will ever prevent.” PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)

We have not yet received any updates on the whereabouts of the last monkey.