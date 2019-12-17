Monitoring Conditions in the Northern Tier

Our crew is monitoring potentially hazardous conditions in the Northern Tier as a wintry mix comes down.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Some are waking up to an inch of snow on the ground and a nasty wintry mix on the way for the morning commute.

A mixture of sleet and freezing rain will coat that layer of snow in the Northern Tier. Higher elevations will see some of the worst impact.

Our crew will remain in Susquehanna County to monitor the conditions throughout the morning. Check back here for updates. You also watch live streaming team coverage throughout the morning.