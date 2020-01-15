Money to Burn: New Study Breaks Down Cost of Smoking

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Tobacco use takes more than a toll on a smoker’s health.

The personal finance website WalletHub released its report today on The Real Cost of Smoking by State.

John Dunaj, Wilkes-Barre, told us the results of the study don’t surprise him. He started smoking at a young age after a free sample of cigarettes was delivered to his home in the mail.

The findings show that smoking costs the average Pennsylvania smoker $1,904,049 over a lifetime.

The potential monetary losses include the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Pennsylvania ranks 38th on the list of 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

Reporter Mark Hiller will break down the numbers tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.