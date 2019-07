Summer wedding season is upon us and it’s expensive for everyone involved. According to a new study from Zelle, 84 percent say they prefer money as a wedding gift over a physical gift.

60 percent of men say they would rather give money as a wedding gift instead of selecting a gift from the registry, compared to just 42 percent of women.

25 percent of millennials state they’ve spent $500 or more on attending weddings in the past year and that doesn’t even include the gift.