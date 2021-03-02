Monday night’s strong winds cause outages in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Due to gusty winds, hundreds of people throughout our region were without power Tuesday morning.





Clinton Street near Dearborn Street in Waverly Township was closed since late Monday night when a tree fell, and blocked both lanes. Utility poles toppled on Kraky Road near Wemberly Hills Road in Scott Township earlier in the evening.

“Wooh! The wind was howling, the temperatures were drop[ping, everything turned to ice,” said Ron Milnak of Scott Township.

Residents tell Eyewitness News they have no power and were trying to cope with the situation.

“Five o’clock last night (Monday night) the power went out. They said it won’t be on until 12:30 a.m. Here it is 7:30 a.m. and it is still not on,” said Tony Schultz from Scott Township.

“About 6:30 p.m. (Monday night) I heard a big bang, next thing all the lights went off, then there was nothing, absolutely nothing. A little while later the police were here, flashing lights and everything. A tree came down it was across the road, traffic couldn’t go. It was just a mess, just a nightmare,” said Ann Marie Dippel, also of Scott Township.

Back in Waverly, utility contractors arrived on the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, to begin restoring power. Eyewitness News was told that PennDOT will remove the tree once it is safe to bring a tree crew to the area.

Residents who live in the area of Karaky Road say they had no success in getting utility companies or the state to cut back trees. They say this caused the problems with the strong winds.

“And one of these days, one of the big trees is going to come down, hit somebody, school bus or something going through, a carload of kids. Somebody is going to get hurt very badly here,” Schultz said.

As they wait for power to be restored, some are making the best of it.

“What am I going to do? It’s living in Northeast Pennsylvania,” Dippel said.