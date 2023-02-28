MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in the Poconos woke up to snow-covered roads when heading out the door Tuesday morning.

Plow trucks have been making their rounds trying to keep up with mother nature.

Eyewitness News spoke to drivers who braved the storm and hit the road.

“You could be the best driver but people around you are the ones that really you got to look out for. They could be not experienced, not as good, or not know how to drive in this stuff. I mean it is a high tourist area so you know we got to keep that into account,” said Jamal Bate.

Shovels and salt were put to use as a winter storm made its way across NEPA.

In Mount Pocono, the region and roads were covered with roughly a half foot of snow.

Dozens of plow trucks looped their route trying to keep up as snow and a wintry mix continued throughout the morning.

Many drivers, like Elvis Varela, left earlier than normal for their destination, expecting slippery road conditions.

“Even around here, the roads are (slippery). They’ll clear up and then within an hour they’re just right back to where we started even with all these plows out and about.”

While this kind of weather is expected during the winter season safety is a priority when hitting the road.