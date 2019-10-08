Monday Morning Coffee with Matt and Tom

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Every first Monday of the month Mount Pocono Councilmen Tom Ford and Matt Hensel have coffee with residents to discuss issues.

The pair hold the meetings on the mornings of borough council meetings as a way to hear from those that can’t make the night meetings.

A hot topic in Mount Pocono — and all of Monroe County — is the completion of the first reassessment in thirty years. One of the concerns is large commercial parcels like Walmart getting their taxes reduced by four million dollars on their appeal.

Walmart accounts for about 20-percent of the current borough budget in property taxes paying about $230,000 a year. The fear is that residents may have to cover the shortfall once the new millage rate is unveiled next month.

“Our estimate based on county figures is that 66% of our taxpayers will pay the same or less in 2020 than they did in 2019,” said Tom Ford

Pedestrian safety has also been a concern after several fatalities in the borough in the past few years.