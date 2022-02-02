Mom to be needed 33 units of blood, urges those to give blood donations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Bringing a new baby into the world is often called “the miracle of birth”. For a new mom treated at a Bradford County hospital, it’s practically a miracle that she is still alive.

What had been a normal pregnancy nearly ended in tragedy. This woman’s life or death experience underscores the critical need for more blood donors.

“I don’t know that my husband would have a wife or that my beautiful little daughters would have a mom,” said Kristina Harris, who received a life-saving blood transfusion.

New mom Kristina Harris sat down with her husband, Jason, to share her harrowing experience. After being induced on December 28th at Corning Hospital in New York State, she developed serious complications.

“I do remember when I was being prepped for this emergency c-section I asked the surgeon if my daughter and I are going to be okay and he said he’d do his best and then they put the mask on me and I remember thinking this is probably it for me. That was not a good feeling,” explained Harris.

Harris suffered what’s called placental abruption. The placenta had detached from her uterus causing a rare clotting disorder which resulted in her losing a lot of blood. She needed a transfusion quickly. The hospital staff scrambled.

“I specifically remember thinking, like, there’s a lot of blood going in there because I could kind of tell who was carrying the coolers and things like that and I had this specific thought I sure hope that they don’t run out,” stated Jason Harris.

“My understanding is that I received 33 units of blood which is a lot,” said Kristina.

Blood that’s been hard to come by. The American Red Cross faces a national blood crisis the likes of which it hasn’t seen in more than ten years.

“Without the generous donation of the people in our community that provide those generous blood products, our hands are tied and there are only so many things that we can do,” explained Steven Casos, MD, the Chair of Blood Utilization Committee at Guthrie.

Harris received follow-up surgery and care at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Now back at her Horseheads, NY home, she has a happy story to tell thanks to those 33 units of blood that were available in her hour of need.

“As far as I know that’s 33 people that took time out of their day to give of themselves and without any one of those people I don’t know that I would be here,” stated Kristina.

The harris’ baby required intensive care after the infant had difficulting tolerating the birthing process.

But the entire family is doing well including 3 1/2-year-old big sister Leianna who came up with the name Eva for her new sister, a name that means life.

To learn more about giving blood head to the American Red Cross website.