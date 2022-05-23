MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Moosic Police Department was forced from their building after mold was detected on every floor.

And after more than a week in temporary quarters, the department is moving again. The current department has been home to police for the last 20 years.

The recently discovered mold forced them to close the building and work from mobile command vehicles and trailers stationed near the building. The department doesn’t think they’ll be able to work in the building again and is determining their next step.

“They did an air quality test. It took two, three days before the results came back and they came back that there was mold on all three floors of the building. They have to decide whether they want to clean it up, or just find a new location,” explained Chief Rick Janesko, Moosic Borough Police Department.

The department’s new temporary location is in the 800 block of Springbrook Avenue.

Officials say a facility to house both the police and fire departments in a more central location in the borough has been discussed.