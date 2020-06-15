Mohegan Sun Pocono to reopen June 22

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Mohegan Sun Pocono is reopening to the public beginning Monday, June 22nd, according to a statement sent out Monday afternoon.

This reopening will include comprehensive safety and social distancing protocols, some of which include thermal temperature scans at all points of entry, protective mask requirements and limited guest capacity.

Mohegan Sun Pocono temporarily closed all casino and resort operations March 16th, due to necessary precautions related to COVID-19.

Upon reopening, there are some requirements for patrons and employees including:

Non-invasive thermal cameras for both team member and guest entrances. (Any guest or team member that registers a temperature of 100.2 or higher will be rechecked, and if the reading is still high, they will be asked politely to return when they feel healthy and contact their healthcare provider)

Protective face masks will be required for all team members and guests.

Various slot machines will be turned off and table game seating will be reduced to implement and promote social distancing.

Significant increases in hand sanitizer dispensers and disinfecting wipes will be present across all sections of MSP.

Highly frequent cleaning and disinfecting throughout all of Mohegan Sun Pocono will occur, including but not limited to all gaming positions, public seating areas and restrooms.

All restaurants and bars will have reduced seating to allow for physical distancing and VIP Lounges will have full service stations only.

Additional safety signage and floor decals have been installed throughout the property to promote and reinforce social distancing.

Plexiglass dividers at transactional locations have been installed.

All Mohegan Sun Pocono team members will take part in a COVID-19 training program upon returning for work.

Guests will only have two entrances, the main valet entrance and the hotel valet entrance for the initial opening. The racing entrance will open in the near future.

Areas of Mohegan Sun Pocono that will remain closed for the initial reopening will include valet parking, Seasons Buffet, the Poker Room, pools and gyms.

The Hotel at Mohegan Sun Pocono will resume operations on June 28th and will begin accepting reservations on June 22nd.

Additional information on safety measures and all other developments are available at mohegansunpocono.com/updates.