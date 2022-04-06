WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mohegan Sun Pocono announced the debut of three new venues, including Topgolf Swing Suites, coming to the NEPA area this year.

According to Mohegan Sun Pocono, starting in late April an all-new outdoor terrace bar, Embers Terrace will open. This new offering will be home to Adirondack-style seating, fire pits, live weekend entertainment, dining options, and a drink menu.

In the summer, the old Bar Louie space will become the new Hive Taphouse, equipped with a dining menu, beer selection, and a live music stage.

Along with the outdoor upgrades, the Mohegan Sun Poconos say they will have its very own Topgolf Swing Suites, equipped with full swing simulators.

The first attraction to open will be Embers Terrace, located near Rustic Kitchen Bistro & Bar. It will feature a bar, and a partially covered dining area launching in June.

The Hive Taphouse is slated to launch in early summer and will have a selection of beers on tap, live music featuring some of the top musical acts across the region.

Topgolf Swing Suites will be within The Hive Taphouse with two Full Swing simulators, where people of all ages and skill levels can come together for playful competition.

Mohegan Sun says in total, this project will create around 50 jobs.

For more information on career opportunities at Mohegan Sun Pocono, visit their website or call 570.831.2177.