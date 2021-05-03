Mohegan Sun Pocono holding walk-in vaccine clinic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A mass vaccination clinic kicked off today at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County and more than one hundred people got the shot within the first hour of the site opening.

Dozens of people have already gotten the vaccine Monday afternoon. While some took advantage of pre-registering, others are taking advantage that it’s also a walk-in.

The walk-in clinic has already vaccinated hundreds tonight.

Eyewitness News spoke with Santiago Cintron who was a walk-in from Berwick. He says the process was simple.

“I just came in now, and I’m already finished,” said Cintron.





More than 100 people pre-registered for the clinic Monday, including Jeff Smith from Long Pond. He says he signed up for the shot after hearing about the clinic on the news.

“I learned about it on 28 news. Yup, I didn’t know it was happening until I saw it on the news Sunday morning,” said Smith

The clinic is open until 8 Monday and will reopen at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the ballroom at Mohegan Sun Pocono hotel.

With a dozen vaccinators, the clinic is set up for a crowd and they have the vaccines for it. The clinic also had help from nursing students at the University of Scranton.

Whether you pre-register or walk-in, people say they are happy for the opportunity to finally get their COVID vaccine.

“Nothing to it. You just sit down they give you the shot and it’s all over, didn’t even hardly feel it,” said Smith.

“Well I’m afraid of the COVID. I don’t want to get it I don’t want part of it, so I came down,” said Cintron.

The vaccine site is open until 8 Monday. They are taking walk-ins and if you’ve been looking for a vaccine, this is your shot to get the shot.

There are many appointments available for Wednesday’s vaccine clinic.

It’s a walk-in clinic event, but you can also pre-register or call Luzerne/Wyoming County Area Agency of Aging at (570) 822-1158.