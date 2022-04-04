PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man had to be transported to the hospital and one man is charged after a fight that took place in Breakers Bar inside the Mohegan Sun Casino.

Paul Hylton, 46, of Plymouth, is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Police were called to the casino around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday for reports that a fight had broken out in Breakers Bar. Upon arrival, police say there was no active fight but they were approached by the victim who said he needed an ambulance.

The victim said Hylton punched him in the head multiple times, according to police.

When officers approached Hylton he said he said he did nothing wrong and tried to leave when officers tried to arrest him. Police say they struggled with Hylton, who pulled himself and the officers to the floor. However, officers did eventually handcuff him and bring him back to the police station.

Police also say that security footage from the night of the fight was obtained and they could see Hylton beating the victim with his fists and also a broken glass bottle.