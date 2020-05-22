Mohegan Sun Arena testing site to close May 29th

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Friday, the Wolf Administration announced it will close the public testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on May 29th.







“We are very pleased with the success of the site and that we were able to provide necessary testing to citizens of Northeast Pennsylvania,” Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “However, it is time we redirect these resources to other areas of our state that are in need of assistance in this pandemic. The department will continue to work with other testing sites located across the commonwealth with the goal of making testing accessible to any symptomatic resident in Pennsylvania.”

According to the release, since opening on April 20th, 2,048 residents have been tested at the site, with more than 7% testing positive for COVID-19.

The site will continue testing symptomatic Pennsylvania residents until 4pm on May 29th. After that date, residents will need to go to one of the other Northeastern PA testing sites. A list of these sites provided by the PA Department of Health can be found by Clicking Here.

The Mohegan Sun Arena testing site will be open daily from 10am to 4pm for testing of symptomatic Pennsylvania residents.

Preregistration is require one day in advance. You can register on the PA Department of Health website. You can also register by phone by calling 1-877-PA-HEALTH. The site is limited to 200 appointments per day.